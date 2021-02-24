Sherm Furey

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Wednesday the restructuring of his office’s leadership team ahead of the retirement of longtime Chief Deputy Sherm Furey.

Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane will assume the role of chief deputy.

Deputy Attorney General Nicole McKay will transition into the newly-created role of chief of staff. McKay currently serves as division chief of the Attorney General’s Health and Human Services Division.

Furey has been Wasden’s only chief deputy, serving in that capacity since 2003. He will retire in May.

“I’m very proud of the office’s work over my 18 years as attorney general and Sherm has played a major role in everything we’ve done,” Wasden said. “In state attorneys general circles, he’s considered one of the best in the business and it’s been a pleasure to have him on my team.”

Prior to serving as chief deputy, Furey was a deputy attorney general in the office’s Contracts and Administrative Law Division. He also practiced privately in his native Salmon, Idaho.

Kane will take over in the chief deputy role while maintaining his work as the office’s main legislative liaison. He joined the Office of the Attorney General in 2001 and has been assistant chief deputy since 2005.

As chief of staff, McKay will handle the office’s day-to-day management and administrative duties. She has been with the office for 15 years and previously worked in private practice in Boise.

“I’m excited to work with both Brian and Nicole in their new roles,” Wasden said. “Both are excellent legal minds and will continue to do great work for the State of Idaho.”

