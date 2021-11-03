BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a name change for one of his office’s seven divisions.

Starting this week, the Contracts & Administrative Law Division is now the State General Counsel & Fair Hearings Division.

The new name more accurately reflects the broad legal services the division provides the state.

“Since its inception, this division has been titled the Contracts & Administrative Law Division,” Division Chief Andy Snook said. “While this division has specialized in contract and administrative law matters throughout its history, those two areas are only portions of the broad general legal counsel services we provide. The scope of this division has always been, and continues to be, the provision of broad general legal counsel services to State of Idaho clients.”

Since 2015, the division has also housed the Attorney General’s Fair Hearings Unit, which plays a unique and distinct role from the general legal services provided by the rest of the division. The Fair Hearings Unit ­­­­­­­­is a neutral and impartial source of attorneys and legal support staff who manage and conduct hearings for Idaho government agencies.

In addition to the State General Counsel & Fair Hearings Division, the office’s six other divisions are: Administration & Budget, Civil Litigation, Consumer Protection, Criminal Law, Health & Human Services and Natural Resources.

