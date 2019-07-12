Washington AG opens inquiry into NRA's financial affairs

The National Rifle Association is coming under the scrutiny of Washington, D.C.’s attorney general, after the gun rights group and its charitable foundations were subpoenaed on Friday in an investigation probing allegations of financial misconduct.

“The Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia has issued subpoenas to the National Rifle Association of America (NRA) and the NRA Foundation Inc., as part of an investigation into whether these entities violated the district’s Nonprofit Act,” AG Karl Racine said in a statement. “We are seeking documents from these two nonprofits detailing, among other things, their financial records, payments to vendors and payments to officers and directors.”

The recent subpoenas from the AG’s office, responsible for overseeing charitable organizations. represents the second such recent legal action against the lobbying group.

In April, the attorney general in New York, Letitia James, subpoenaed the group in much the same vein, seeking financial records related to its tax-exempt status, after reports surfaced that the nonprofit arm of the group was injecting cash into the NRA, something that would not be considered a charitable use of funds.

The group has also suffered recent internal shakeups, shining more light on its financial dealings.

Former NRA President Oliver North pushed to boot a top official, Wayne LaPierre, whom he believed was misusing the organization’s money, but his efforts were unsuccessful.