BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little invites Idahoans to participate in Inaugural events and to watch his upcoming State of the State Address.

FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023

Prayer Service

Governor Little and his family will attend a prayer service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, located at 518 N. 8th St. in Boise, at 10 a.m.

Inauguration Ceremony

Governor Little and his fellow constitutional officers will take the oath of office during the 2023 Inauguration Ceremony at the Idaho State Capitol, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise, at noon.

The ceremony will include:

Governor Brad Little

Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke

Secretary of State Phil McGrane

Attorney General Raúl Labrador

Treasurer Julie Ellsworth

State Controller Brandon Woolf

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield

You can watch the event below:

Jefferson Street between 6th and 8th Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Closed, reserved, and ADA-accessible parking will be available on 8th Street between Jefferson and State Street. Designated parking for press members will be available in the Borah parking lot at Jefferson and 8th Street.

An elevated platform for media will be positioned across from the Capitol steps on Jefferson Street. Idaho Public Television will provide a live feed of the event for media available through the utility boxes installed on the Jefferson Street sidewalk.

As a safety consideration, no aerial drones are permitted in the vicinity over the capitol building.

SATURDAY, Jan. 7, 2023

Governor Little, First Lady Teresa will join state constitutional officers and their families for the Inaugural Procession and Ball inside the Idaho State Capitol, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise, at 8 p.m.

The Inaugural Procession and Ball is a non-partisan event that continues Idaho’s long-standing tradition of honoring state elected officials. The Inaugural Ball was first held in the newly built Capitol building following the inauguration of John M. Haines as Idaho’s 10th governor in 1913. This 49th Inaugural Ball will continue the traditional Grand Procession.

Doors open promptly at 7 p.m., and early admissions will not be allowed to ensure security. Attendees can enter the Capitol from 6th or 8th Street on the first and second floors.

Jefferson Street between 6th and 8th Street and 8th Street between Jefferson and State Street will be closed to traffic. Free parking is available at all Capitol Mall parking lots.

Credentialed media members should enter the Capitol on the first floor at the State Street entrance at 7 p.m. to meet Lt. Col. Chris Borders and Public Affairs support staff for a briefing on the evening’s events. Parking for this event is in the parking lot at the northwest corner of 8th and Jefferson Street.

Ticket sales finance the Inaugural Ball, and admission to the event is by ticket only. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children under 12 years of age. Tickets are available for sale to the public at idaho-inaugural-ball.eventbrite.com.

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023

Governor Little will give his 2023 State of the State Address in the Idaho House Chambers, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise, at 1 p.m. Members of the public and media are invited to watch the speech through Idaho Public Television at www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/house/.

