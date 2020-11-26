Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – New plans have been announced for the Traditional Jackson Town Square Lighting and Santa on the Square.

The lighting is held the day after Thanksgiving and is traditionally recognized as the event that rings in the holiday season in Jackson.

Since this event can draw up to 2,000 people on Town Square, the Chamber is offering alternative options and encouraging people not to come to Town Square on November 27.

Instead, you can watch the action HERE or HERE from the comfort of your homes before walking to main streets in their neighborhood to see Santa drive by in a fire truck.

The Chamber also recently announced Santa will not be visiting Town’s Square Stage Stop building in person this year, but other plans for the famous “Santa on the Square” event are in place. Children and adults can communicate with St. Nicholas via a direct mailbox placed just outside Stage Stop. Local mural artist, Haley Badenhop, will also create a photo opportunity in the same location, just outside Santa’s traditional Jackson cabin.

“Many Jackson families have generations of photos with Santa in the Stage Stop building on Town Square,” Event Director Britney Magleby said. “We wanted to find a way to keep that magical tradition alive, and bringing in a talented local artist allows us to do that in a really fun way.”