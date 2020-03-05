Rexburg Missing Children

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Lori Vallow is back in Idaho after making her final court appearance in Hawaii.

Vallow was at LAX Thursday morning, and she got on a flight to Boise.

KTVB captured the video above at the Boise Airport just before 2:30 p.m.

Vallow’s defense team filed more paperwork Wednesday. They’re requesting all documents and evidence that might be used against her.

Her new defense team consists of three Bosie area based attorneys.

Vallow is facing two felony accounts of desertion of a child, plus charges of solicitation, obstruction and contempt.

Vallow is scheduled to go in front of a Madison County judge Friday on abandonment charges.

