REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Police are still searching for information about the location and welfare of Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who have not been seen since September.

Larry and Kay Woodcock, the grandparents of Joshua Vallow, have scheduled a press conference for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch it below.

Police have been looking for the two since Nov. 26 when they received a missing child report.

On Dec. 20, police issued a press release saying the children’s lives could be in danger. They said they have reason to believe Joshua’s adoptive Mother and Tylee’s biological mother, Lori Daybell, knows what happened to them.

Police said Daybell has completely refused to assist in the investigation.

Police continued stating, “We know that the children are not with Lori and Chad Daybell, and we also have information indicating that Lori knows either the location of the children or what has happened to them. Despite having this knowledge, she has refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this matter.”

Police continue to ask people to come forward if they have any other information regarding the location or welfare of Joshua and Tylee.

Joshua Vallowand Tylee Ryan were last seen on Sept. 23, 2019 in Rexburg. Joshua may go by the nickname JJ. He may be in need of medical attention.

Police said they have received hundreds of tips but have no progress in finding the missing children.

Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in October. Police first believed her death was from natural causes; however, police have since determined her death may be suspicious. Her remains were exhumed in Springville, Utah to look for more evidence on what caused her death.

Anyone with information about the children or missing adults should contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

You can view our previous story HERE.