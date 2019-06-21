WATCH: Surveillance camera catches suspect burglarizing neighbor’s garage: authorities

They say good fences make good neighbors. A good lock on the garage door might work too.

A Haughton, La., man was arrested last week, charged with stealing items from his neighbor’s garage – and it was all captured on live-stream video, according to a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office post on Facebook.

It turns out the suspect had the homeowner’s permission to enter the garage to borrow a paint brush.

But the sheriff’s office says the suspect, identified as Franklin E. Welzbacher, 43, helped himself to other items as well.

One of those stolen items was the surveillance camera – which the sheriff’s office said kept rolling as Welzbacher rummaged through his neighbor’s belongings and then brought them back to his home.

The homeowner saw the video on his phone and alerted the sheriff’s officers, who went to Welzbacher’s home and made the arrest.

Welzbacher was booked on a charge of simple burglary and was detained at the local jail on a $10,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.