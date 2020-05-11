Health

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Area first responders are hosting a parade to show appreciation for health care workers Monday afternoon.

The parade will be held at 3 p.m. and will go around Portneuf Medical Center.

You can watch a live stream of the parade below.

“Throughout this Covid-19 Pandemic, our healthcare workers have been on the front lines taking care of people and each other,” Fire Chief, J.R. Farnsworth said. “Our healthcare workers have shown compassion and grit while risking their own lives. As first responders, we understand what that means. So to honor our healthcare workers for their sacrifice, we wanted to send a display of appreciation through a parade of lights in their honor. Thank you from your first responders of Southeast Idaho.”