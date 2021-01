Cutout The White House / Joyce N. Boghosian Pixabay

WASHINGTON (KIFI) – On Wednesday, January 13, the House of Representatives is scheduled to debate and vote on an article of impeachment against President Trump.

The start of proceedings in the House is scheduled to begin sometime after 9:07 a.m. MT. You can watch it below.

