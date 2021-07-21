EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) – Some of the water levels on lakes and reservoirs are rapidly decreasing while most rivers are increasing.

Some officials are asking boaters to take precaution on lakes since they are getting dangerously low.

Jackson Lake and the American Falls reservoirs are both seeing some of the lowest levels on their lakes not seen for many years.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Officials are draining Jackson Lake by about four inches of water per day. This is raising the rivers such as the Snake River to levels higher than average. Boaters on the rivers are asked to take precaution as well here due to a much swifter current that will result from the higher waters.

The drought and salmon are the two main reasons for this large variance. All of Idaho is currently under either a slight, moderate or extreme drought. Farmers are struggling to get the additional necessary water supply delivered to their crops. Jackson Lake contains the additional storage of water for those in the Upper Snake River Plain. So, officials are draining the lake to meet the increasing water demand.

The salmon also need help. Unfortunately, the record heat has heated up the rivers to temperatures much above normal. Salmon migrate up the river to help get to much cooler waters during this time. The hot waters aren’t making this trip very easy for them. The hope is for much cooler waters from further upstream to be released downstream to help the fish carry on with their migration.

The post Water is on the move appeared first on Local News 8.