Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-Yellowstone National Park has temporarily closed the road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction.

The closure is the result of a water main break under the road between the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces and the YCC Camp.

The water main provides all potable water to the Mammoth Hot Springs area.

Crews were working Friday afternoon to remove asphalt from the road in an effort to locate the break. It is unknown how long the road closure will be in place.

As a result of the closure, there is no access between the north and south portions of the park.

Until it’s reopened, visitors must detour outside of the park for access between the north-northeast and south/west/east entrances.

Visitors to Mammoth Hot Springs can still access the Terraces via the North and Northeast entrances only.