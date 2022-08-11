IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 1500 block of E 17th Street, between St. Clair Rd and S Woodruff Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

During construction, eastbound traffic on E 17th Street will be reduced to a single lane occupying the center turn lane through the construction zone. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the morning commute on Friday.

During the repair, water service may be interrupted to local businesses which have received advance notification. If required, other impacted businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews near the work zone.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE.

