IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 600 block of N Woodruff Avenue between Garfield Street and Kearney Street beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

During construction, the northbound lanes on N Woodruff Ave will be reduced to one lane occupying the center turn lane through the construction zone. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Barring unforeseen complications, construction is anticipated to be complete prior to 3 p.m. on July 14.

Water service will be interrupted to local residences for a short duration during the repair. Impacted residences will be notified. If required, other impacted customers in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews near the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.

To review all planned construction projects in Idaho Falls refer to the 2022 Interactive Construction Map, which can also be found on the homepage of the City of Idaho Falls website.

