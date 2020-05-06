Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Three Fountains Drive.

The anticipated completion time is unknown at this time.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane, occupying the center turn lane.

Southbound traffic will remain unaffected.

Officials say you should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Water service may be interrupted to some local businesses and to residents in and around the Three Fountains Condo complex during the repair.