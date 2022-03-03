IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Officials and hydrologists from Oregon, Washington and Idaho met Thursday to discuss the current status of the ongoing drought.

Everyone is concerned about the lack of water supply for this season for farming and other resources based on a deficit of snowpack.

Most of our local regions are below 100% the normal snowpack we see at this time of year. Blackfoot and the Snake River have 79% of the normal snowpack they usually see, and Portneuf is one of the driest areas of concern by only having 66% of the normal snowpack. Only the Little Wood and Big Lost Basins are right at their expected capacity. The Salmon, Little Lost, Beaver, Camas, Birch, Henry’s Fork, Teton, Willow, Bear and Raft Basins are all below expected snowpack levels.

It’s already bad enough that these levels are below average, but since we were in a drought heading into this winter, it makes it even worse. Officials said in order to break out of our current drought, we need every region to have a snowpack that is above average.

Officials also say there is time to right the course, but time is running out On April 1, hydrologists look to determine exactly how much water will be able to be used for the summer season when the snow begins to melt at a much quicker rate.

The current weather forecast shows slight snow showers, but no major snow storms that are needed to help us recover.

The post Water officials are concerned about the ongoing drought appeared first on Local News 8.