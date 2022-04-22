IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Despite the rain Friday, Idaho is still in a drought, with several counties and cities announcing water preservation efforts and urging residents to do their part.

In Idaho Falls, the city is encouraging education, along with conservation, says public information officer Eric Grossarth.

“Little things like turning off the water while you brush your teeth. Leaky faucets can also impact how much water is coming out,” Grossarth said. “There are also more efficient water fixtures you can put in your house, which actually save you on your energy bill. So a more efficient water heater that uses less water, things like that. Not only are you saving water, but you’re saving on your utility bills.”

Grossarth also says Idaho Falls is doing its part.

“Out at the Pine Crest golf course, there was an upgrade to the irrigation system. They’re just kind of getting the finishing touches on that,” Grossarth said. “That will allow them to water in specific areas that control how much water is being put out there a little more. So it obviously saves water.”

The city will also take a look at its parks.

“Of course, parks, those take a lot of water, but it’s looking at how we can save water in those places. And that’s something that they’re being directed to look at over the summer,” Grossarth said.

Xeriscaping is also becoming more popular.

“That’s taking native plants, rock, and things like that into the landscaping that doesn’t use as much water,” Grossarth explained. “So the city is gradually looking at areas that that can be implemented. A good example would be over by Broadway on that side of the underpass there.”

Grossarth also says no matter where you live, it’s time to start saving water.

“It’s going to take the collaboration of a lot of different people, cities, to come together to save the water in our region. It is a valuable resource that supports our economy greatly when it comes to agriculture. As residents and as a city, it is good for us to be able to support that any way we can.”

Adding that even the little things add up.

“With little drops, it may seem insufficient, but it’s the little drops that add up over time. So every little drop that we save, we can make a difference.

