AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 reports water is shut off at Hillcrest High School and Sandcreek Middle School.

The district reports Hillcrest will dismiss at 2:30 p.m., and parents may pick kids up at Sandcreek if they wish. Buses will run at 3:30 p.m.

