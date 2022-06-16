RED LODGE, Mont. (KIFI) – Take a look at this.

The water has receded in Red Lodge, Mont. leaving behind what you couldn’t see before.

You can see massive rocks from the river bed now cover roads and yards.

Red Lodge Fire Chief Tom Kuntz says some 250 homes have been damaged by the flooding.

“That boulder right there gives you a sense of the power of this water. That that boulder was originally in our main street,” Kuntz said. “The river literally came right through here and went through these folk’s house. The river was going through their living room.”

The fire chief said in his decades on the job, he has not seen a single flooding event in Red Lodge until this week.

The post Water starting to recede in Red Lodge appeared first on Local News 8.