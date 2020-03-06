Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Although numerous cloudless nights brought cold temperatures, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) says February brought below-normal precipitation across most of Idaho. The cold weather did help preserve what snowpack Idaho did receive during the month.

In the Upper Snake River Basin, February precipitation ranged from 70 to 160% of normal. For the water year to date, precipitation now ranks from 80 to 110%.

As of now, the NRCS is predicting “normal” conditions through the rest of the winter.

Reservoir storage is 89% of capacity and that is 133% of normal. Jackson-Palisades is 145% of normal, with Palisades Reservoir nearly full. But, the Bureau of Reclamation is likely to begin releasing water from Palisades soon to make room for spring snowmelt runoff.

Streamflow at the critical Snake River at Heise measuring station is forecast at 99% for both the April through July and April through September forecast periods.

The Bear River and Salmon River Basins are expecting near normal water supply overall.

On the down side, streamflow in the Wood and Lost River basins is expected to be well below normal at 20 to 60% and water shortages may be in store.