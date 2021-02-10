USDA

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Hydrologists are still waiting for the effects of a La Nina weather pattern, as most of Idaho continued to see drier and warmer than normal weather during January.

The Idaho Water Supply Outlook, released Tuesday, indicates snowpack is increasing slowly, but are below normal across all basins as of February 1. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center projects temperatures will likely be colder than normal over the next 30 days, while eastern Idaho should see an increased probability of more precipitation than normal.

Snake River Basin snowpack is 81 to 86% of normal while precipitation amounts ranged from 57 to 88% of normal during January. Conditions were worst in basins south of the Snake River plain.

As of the first of the month, the NRCS projects streamflow volumes will be below normal across most of the state. Officials are concerned about adequate water supply in the southern Snake River basins.

You can see the full water supply outlook report and data here.

