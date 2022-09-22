IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking waterline on S Woodruff Avenue, immediately south of its intersection with E 12th Street, beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

North and southbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone, occupying the interior lanes of Woodruff Avenue. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the morning commute on Friday.

The interruptions to water service are expected to be minor and are limited to businesses on the southwest corner of S Woodruff Avenue and E 12th Street. Impacted businesses will be notified prior to any disruption in water service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

The city apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates your patience as crews repair the leak as quickly as possible.

The post Waterline repair on S Woodruff Avenue Thursday night appeared first on Local News 8.