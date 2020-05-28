Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Construction crews will begin a waterline replacement project that will impact 11th, 12th, 13th and a small portion of 14th Streets beginning June 1.

The project will be done one block at a time to minimize the impacts to residents in the area, and temporary water service will be provided.

The anticipated completion time for the entire project is 90 days.

The 12th Street Idaho Canal Bridge replacement project that began last winter will be completed by next week, allowing traffic across the bridge and north and south on SE and SW Bonneville Drive.

The waterline replacement project will begin on the west side of that intersection, extending west on 12th Street from SW Bonneville Drive to S Holmes Avenue.

The waterline replacements on 11th and 13th Street will extend from SW Bonneville to June Avenue. They will also replace the waterline on June Avenue from 11th Street to the alley between 13th and 14th Street.

While crews will not be replacing the waterline on 14th Street, they will be working on approximately 270 feet of storm drain around the bend where SW Bonneville Drive and 14th Street intersect.

“We encourage community members to review the 2020 Interactive Road Construction Map for more information about this project, as well as other scheduled projects. A link to the map can be located on the homepage of our website at www.idahofallsidaho.gov,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, all roads will remain accessible to residents, however through traffic should plan alternate routes.

Signage and detours will be in place for the duration of the project.