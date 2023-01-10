CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Education has announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming.
The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.
Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children who are up to 12 years of age. The same meals must be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. There is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Centers are reimbursed for meals that are served at their center. Completing the income application helps the center receive meal reimbursement for the meals they serve. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), foster children, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and eligibility based on household income qualify for the meal claim reimbursements to the center as defined by the USDA Eligibility Guidelines.
LIST OF PROGRAM PARTICIPANTS BY COUNTY, 2022-23
Albany
- U.W. Early Care & Education Center
- Developmental Preschool and Day Care
- Laramie Educational Afterschool Facility, Developmental Preschool and Day Care
- Laramie Child Development, Laramie Head Start
- Basic Beginnings South/Aaron’s Place
Big Horn
- Basin Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Lovell Head Start Absaroka Head Start
- Shooting Star Academy
Campbell
- Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County
- Campbell County Head Start, WY Child and Family Development
- Scotty’s Toy Box
- Child Developmental Services
- Little Guy’s and Gal’s Day Care – Wildwood
Carbon
- Rawlins Head Start, Carbon County Child Development
- Saratoga Head Start, Carbon County Child Development
Converse
- Douglas Child & Family Development, WY Child and Family Development
- Glenrock Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development
- Glenrock Boys and Girls Club, Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming
Crook
- Moorcroft Head Start, WY Child and Family Development
Fremont
- Lander Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County
- Riverton Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County
- Ethete Head Start/Early Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start
- Ft. Washakie Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start
- Great Plains Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start
- Smart-Start Quality Care
- World Cares Inc./Small World Children’s Center
- Lander Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Riverton Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Fremont CSD #2 – Little Ram’s Learning Center
- Fremont CSD #14 – Wyoming Indian School Learning Lab
- Riverton branch of Boys and Girls Club of Central WY
Goshen
- Lil’ Bits n Spurs Child Care
- Torrington Learning Center, WY Child and Family Development
- Lincoln Infant and Toddler Center, WY Child and Family Development
- Stacey Houk Family Enrichment Center
Hot Springs
- Thermopolis Center, Absaroka Head Start
Johnson
- Buffalo Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Buffalo Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming
- Buffalo Children’s Center
Laramie
- F.E. Warren AFB Child Development Center
- F.E. Warren Youth Center
- Cheyenne Head Start – Wyoming Child and Family
- Foundations Learning Academy
- World of Wonder
- Triumph Early Learning Center
- Alphabet Academy
- Alphabet Academy II
- Alphabet Academy III
- Alphabet Academy IV
- Laramie County CSD #1:
- Henderson Elementary – Supper
- Sunrise Elementary – Supper
- Johnson Junior High – Supper
- South High School – Supper
- Afflerbach Elementary-Supper
- Arp Elementary-Supper
- Alta Vista Elementary-Supper
- Baggs Elementary-Supper
- Rossman Elementary-Supper
- Kiddie Kollege
- Cheyenne Family YMCA AT Risk
- Cheyenne Family Child Care
- Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, At Risk
Lincoln
- The Playroom Learning Center, Afton, Alpine, Thayne
- Kemmerer Child Development Center, Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)
- Afton Child Development Center, LUCDA
- Thayne Child Development Center, LUCDA
- Alpine Child Development Center, LUCDA
Natrona
- Natrona County School District #1, Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville, Journey Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Midwest- (PK and Midwest School Supper), Pathways Innovation Center and Sagewood Elementary
- Casper College, Inga Thorson Early Childhood Learning Center
- Mountain Ridge Akidemy
- Sunshine Corner Day Care
- Learning Junction Children’s Center
- Natrona County Head Start/Home Start, WY Child and Family Development
- Natrona County Early Head Start, WY Child and Family Development
- Casper Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development
- Mills – Wyoming Child and Family
- Greater Casper Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Mills Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Lincoln Branch Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Paradise Valley Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Verda James, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Busy Bumblebees Child Care Center
- Neighborhood Child Caring Center
- Neighborhood Child Learning Center
- Kids Campus, Casper Housing Authority
- Wildwood Child and Adult Care Food Program (Sponsor of home daycares throughout the state)
Niobrara
- Lusk Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development
Park
- The Learning Garden
- Winsor Castle Daycare & Preschool
- Cody Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Powell Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- A Little Paradise
- The Crane Academy
- True North Academy
Platte
- Platte County Day Care/Kid’s Kastle
- Wheatland Early Childhood Center, Wyoming Child and Family Development
- Guernsey Early Childhood Center, Wyoming Child and Family Development
Sheridan
- Tongue River Child’s Place
- Children’s Center
- Sheridan Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Harmony Child Care Center
Sublette
- Children’s Discovery Center
- The REAL Center/The Redstone Early Active Learning Center
Sweetwater
- Green River Head Start, Sweetwater County Head Start
- Rock Springs Head Start, Sweetwater County Head Start
Teton
- The Children’s Learning Center – Head Start/Early Head Start Mercill Site and Rafter J Site
Uinta
- Children’s Learning Foundation, Evanston Child Development Center
- Bridger Valley Child Development Center, Mountain View, LUCDA
- Children’s Learning Foundation, Evanston Child Development Association
- Evanston Child Development Center, Evanston Child Development Association
- Lil’ Rascals Academy
Washakie
- Worland Head Start, Abasorka Head Start
Weston
- Newcastle Child Development Center, Weston County Child Development Center
- Upton Child Development Center, Weston County Child Development Center
- Little One’s Family Child Care
Resources, Training, Links & Forms
All of the necessary program documents can now be found on the WDE’s CNP Application and Claim website. You will find this information under Applications, then Download Forms.
For more information, contact Judy DiRienzo, Wyoming Department of Education Nutrition Section, at 307-777-6262 or judith.dirienzo@wyo.gov.
