CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Results for the fourth administration of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) are now available online.

For the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment (WY-ALT), results indicate areas of growth in proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each content area.

Overall student proficiency rates decreased in English Language Arts (ELA) by 0.80%, increased in Math by 0.30%, and decreased in Science by 0.10% compared to the results for 2021.

“Wyoming educators have done a tremendous job ensuring student learning continued through the pandemic,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said. ”Although there are areas where results decreased slightly for a second year, overall they were less than three percent compared to the state results prior to the pandemic. Wyoming’s commitment to keeping students in the classroom continues to be reflected in these assessments results.”

*2022 Science results were based on a new science test, aligned to the 2016 Science Standards and the 2018 Science Extended Standards.

The WY-TOPP and WY-ALT assessments are administered through an adaptive online platform. Students in grades 3-10 took the WY-TOPP and WY-ALT summative assessments for math and ELA. Grade 3, 5, 7, and 9 students were also assessed in writing on WY-TOPP. Students in grades 4, 8, and 10 students were assessed in science on WY-TOPP and WY-ALT. This science test was the first administration that assessed the 2016 Science Standards and the 2018 Science Extended Standards, and new cut scores were determined in June by an educator committee. More information is available here for WY-ALT and here for WY-TOPP.

WY-TOPP, WY-ALT, ACCESS for ELLs, and ACT results will be used to inform accountability determinations to be released September 14, 2022.

In addition to the WY-TOPP results, the 2022 state-, district-, and school-level results for the ACT taken by students in grade 11 are available online.

