CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is promoting changes to Chapter 39 for Driver Education Program Approval.

These changes are now open to public comment through December 24, 2021.

Chapter 39 Rules were last updated on March 31, 2007. Updates are necessary to address changes in program requirements and modern infrastructure development in Wyoming, such as roundabouts. The proposed changes would authorize Driver Education Program Certificates of Completion signatures to be provided in an electronic format. These accommodations will provide additional flexibility and allow for more effective driver education programs throughout the state.

Members of the School Finance Data Advisory Committee have reviewed these changes.

Comments can be submitted here or mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Leslie Zimmerschied

122 West 25th Street, Suite E200

Cheyenne, WY 82002

All public comments will be recorded verbatim, including the submitter’s name and city of residence. When commenting, specify which section of the rule the comment is concerning. All comments will be recorded and filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.

