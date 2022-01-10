Public comment may be submitted online, or via mail, by 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2022. The public can attend a virtual Public Comment meeting and provide verbal input. The first 15 minutes will be an informational presentation, and the remainder of the time will be to collect comments. Attendees may enter and exit the Zoom meeting at any time during the block.

Join the Zoom meeting here, or call 346-248-7799 Meeting ID: 942 4096 9257. Passcode: 460994

4:30-6 p.m. MST on Monday, February 7, 2022.

6:30-8 p.m. MST on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. MST on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The standards documents and proposed Chapter 10 Rules can be found on the WDE Chapter 10 Rules on Standards and at the links below:

Send written comments to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Barb Marquer

122 W. 25th Street, Suite E200

Cheyenne, WY 82002

All public comment will be recorded verbatim, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, on the Secretary of State website as part of the rules promulgation process.

