CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A Wyoming Seal of Biliteracy is being created for students proficient in two or more languages.

An advisory committee of language educators will convene to recommend assessments and levels of proficiency on assessments that will enable students to earn a Seal of Biliteracy, including a seal with Advanced Distinction.

The Wyoming Department of Education is collecting public input to be shared with the Seal of Biliteracy Advisory Committee, which will develop recommendations that will be forwarded to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

To provide input, complete the Seal of Biliteracy Public Input Survey by 11:59 p.m. on June 2, 2022. The Seal of Biliteracy was created by Senate Enrolled Act 47 of the 2022 Wyoming Legislature.

