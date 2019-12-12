BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A local business owner is looking to rebuild after an accident on Interstate 15 totaled his food truck.

The popular Blackhawk BBQ Pit was traveling from Blackfoot to Chubbuck on Wednesday morning to serve lunch and dinner at the Soda Barn.

Idaho State Police reports Nicholas Transtrum, owner of Blackhawk BBQ, was in his 2000 Ford F250 pulling the food truck trailer when he left the right side of the roadway and struck the guard rail. The trailer flipped and caught fire, destroying the food truck and Transtrum’s truck.

“I felt helpless watching this thing going up in flames yesterday. We slid off the road and there was really nothing we could do. The trailer started fishtailing and just pulled us off the road, went into a guard rail. Luckily the guardrail was there or who knows what could have happened, it certainly could have been worse,” Transtrum said.

This just happened. Thankfully my crew is OK. BIG Thanks to our emergency responders who rushed to our rescue 🇺🇸Sorry for the mess on the road. I think the brisket is done.We will rebuild. Posted by Blackhawk BBQ Pit on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

He’s thankful for the first responders who helped him through the ordeal.

“You know, I have such an appreciation for all of our local heroes: the policemen, the firefighters, the EMTs,” Transtrum said in an interview with KIFI/KIDK in August.

His appreciation has grown even more since the accident.

“They really are heroes, local heroes,” Transtrum said.

Transtrum served in Iraq and is no stranger to difficult times.

“You know what, you take hits in life and this isn’t so bad. I’m just thankful nobody was seriously injured,” he said. “When you think about it, it’s just a trailer and we can build a new trailer. And I get a new truck out of the deal, so I needed a new truck anyway.”

The support from his customers has made it easier to look on the bright side.

“I am amazed, I am humbled, I am overwhelmed with the amount of people who have reached out from our community,” Transtrum said.

Thank you to all our friends for your overwhelming support! Here is a note I put together for all the news who was contacting me explaining what happened today and what is coming up next:LIVE FREE – EAT BBQ is our motto. We love the freedoms we have that allow us to enjoy life. BBQ is much more than good food but it’s something that brings family and friends together.I felt helpless as I watched our [awesome] BBQ trailer go up in flames today. It’s rather ironic I guess. We were headed to Pocatello to serve customers with a load of smoked meats when we hit an ice patch and our trailer fishtailed and we ended up into a guardrail.I’m super thankful for our LOCAL HEROES who came to our rescue, including paramedics, firefighters, and Idaho State Police. They are good at what they do and today was no exception. We do all we can to help support these guys and recently added a LOCAL HEROES SPOTLIGHT wall to our website where citizens can share the stories of their favorite hero. Today was just another day at work for these guys I suppose, but they deserve recognition.The good news is STUFF can be replaced. I can get a new truck. I can get a new trailer. But you can’t replace family and friends. Aside from what appears to be some bumps and bruises, I’m glad nobody was seriously injured.I am touched by the outpouring of thoughts, prayers and well-wishes that we are receiving. Nothing compares to our community that pulls together to help each other out. I believe that is the essence of freedom… SO WE MAY ALL enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.I learned from my missions in IRAQ as a helicopter pilot, that some days we have big losses. But we will regroup, rebuild and get back in the fight. Today we took a big hit but we are warriors in life. And at Blackhawk BBQ Pit we are BBQ WARRIORS! We will keep you posted as we rebuilt.Thanks again for all the love and support. Today we rest and live to BBQ another day.Be safe out there this holiday season!About: Nic Transtrum is a Blackhawk Pilot from the U.S. ARMY, and retired early after an injury in IRAQ. After the military Nic moved back to Blackfoot where he is raising his six daughters. Posted by Blackhawk BBQ Pit on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The Blackhawk BBQ Pit opened only five months ago, and quickly became one of the most popular food trucks in southeast Idaho.

He says he won’t let this stop him. In fact, he’s already started barbecuing in preparation for some weekend catering gigs.

“We will regroup, we will rebuild… This little hiccup won’t stop us,” Transtrum said.

He’s on a mission that means more to him than just delicious food.

“BBQ is more than great food to us, BBQ is something that brings family and friends together and that’s where we enjoy the freedoms that we have,” Transtrum said.

You can view a GoFundMe for the business HERE.