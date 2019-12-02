The weather is hindering investigators to determine what happened to a plane that crashed in South Dakota killing an Idaho Falls family.

Peter Knudson, an NTSB spokesperson said 3 investigators are in Sioux Falls waiting for the weather to clear. They hope to make it to the crash scene on Monday.

The crash claimed the lives of 9 people, including prominent businessmen Jim and Kirk Hansen of Idaho Falls.

The wreck also killed Jim and Kirk Hansen’s father Jim Hansen, Sr.; Kirk Hansen’s children, Stockton and Logan, his sons-in-laws, Kyle Naylor and Tyson Dennert and Jim Hansen’s son Jake, and grandson Houston.

Three people survived the crash. Two are listed in serious condition and one is in critical condition.

The extended family was on a pheasant hunting trip and were heading back to Idaho Falls when the plane went down Saturday afternoon.

Jim and Kirk Hansen owned Conrad and Bischoff, KJ’s Super Stores and founders of Kyani, a health and wellness company.

The families issued the following statement Sunday evening:

The outpouring of love and expressions of concern for the welfare of the Hansen, Dennert, and Naylor families in the aftermath of the tragic accident on Nov. 30, 2019, have been overwhelming. The families wish to express their deepest gratitude for the numerous friends, family and Business Partners who have reached out with support, prayers and best wishes during this trying time.

The legacy of Jim Hansen, Kirk Hansen and their father, Jim Hansen Sr., will be preserved and will flourish through their families and established Business Partners today, tomorrow and into the future.

Condolences can be submitted to remembrance@kyani.com.

While flowers are a wonderful expression of love and support for Leann, Rebecca, Coralie, and all other family members affected by this tragedy, the family asks that, in keeping with the Hansen’s goal of helping people in need, and providing opportunities for others to grow temporally and spiritually on the path to become Christ-like disciples, that donations be tendered to the established Caring Hands Program developed by the Kyani Corporation to help people in need both at home and abroad.

With love and deepest gratitude,

The Hansen Family