NPS / Jacob W. Frank Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19

COOKE CITY, Mont. (KIFI) – Weather-permitting, the Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, will open Friday at 8 a.m.

Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.

Officials say to plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close.

You can check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

