JPD Jackson Police Chief Michelle Weber

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-After serving for six months in an interim position, the Town of Jackson has named Michelle Weber as Police Chief. The appointment was effective Wednesday.

Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson said, “It is a pivotal moment to be swearing in a new police chief and I am confident that with her proven leadership, Michelle is the ideal individual for the job.”

Weber said she has a passion for community policing and transparency in law enforcement. “I am humbled and honored to lead this incredible team of men and women in the Jackson Police Department as their Chief,” said Weber. “It is my goal to initiate a cultural shift within the Department to become even more community orientated, impartial, effective, and transparent.”

Weber is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Leadership Jackson Hole. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s in Leadership and Management.

Weber began working with the town in 1998 and has served in law enforcement since 2004.

Town Manager Larry Pardee shared that, “Chief Weber has a proven track record of commitment to community engagement and personnel development as well as being an advocate for evaluating departmental policies, procedures and operations. She is ideally situated to lead our Police Department as we look for ways to continue to improve and push our standards higher.”

Before she was named Acting Chief last year, Weber was the department’s Support/Training Sergeant and supervised the Community Service and Animal Shelter branches.

She has already implemented several training programs and will bring a resolution for a Sexual Assault Response Team to the Town Council February 1.

The post Weber named Jackson Police Chief appeared first on Local News 8.