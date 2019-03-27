Wednesday's Powerball drawing could see $750 million winner

Lottery players will get another chance to become a multi-millionaire and live the high life.

After months without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has spiraled upwards to a massive $750 million.

Wednesday night’s drawing gives those who buy a $2 ticket a chance at the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The big prize has grown steadily since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 26; the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball are a staggering one in 292.2 million.

The $750 million estimate refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $465.5 million.

Earlier this month one lucky South Carolinian, who opted to stay anonymous, claimed a Mega Millions jackpot and settled for a $878 million lump sum.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 pm ET. If you’re intent on playing, the last chance to buy a ticket is about an hour before the drawing.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.