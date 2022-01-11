CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Firefighters still have not determined what caused a fire to start at the Pine Ridge Apartments on Saturday.

One person was injured in the fire and was taken to Portneuf Medical Center. It’s unknown what her condition is.

The Chubbuck Fire Department was able to quickly put out the blaze, and the building’s exterior is still intact, but not before damage had been done.

“Everything in the room truly was destroyed,” said Chubbuck Fire Captain Scott Holm. “Where that fire started from is still under investigation at this time.”

This is the second fire at the complex in the last five months. Back in August, Building C caught on fire, causing damage to parts of the building that currently make it inhabitable.

Holm says they routinely prepare for these types of fires.

“We do a lot of preplanning in our town, and a lot of the apartment complexes come into play quite often,” Holm said. “So, the crew that took that fire on Saturday night did a great job.”

Holm says preparation is key for any situation.

“Each and every year, our call volume is going up,” Holm said. “We are preparing for that each and every day. There’s a lot of growth happening in our community and that growth brings calls.”

Holm says the department is doing their part to build public awareness around fire safety.

“We talk about smoke detectors, CO detectors and making sure that everybody knows to replace their batteries at least two times a year,” Holm said. “We want to make sure that space heaters have their safety shut-offs if they do get knocked over. There’s a lot of prevention that we deal with each and every day.”

