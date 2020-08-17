IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported since March to 27,660 and 269 deaths over the weekend.

There are a total of 25,841 confirmed cases and 1,819 probable cases in the state, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only released updates Monday through Friday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 49 new cases on Sunday. There are 376 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Jefferson County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 10,883 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,126 cases.

The state said new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,110, and new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 313.

There are 1,849 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,637 cases among health care workers.

New deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 269.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 7 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 9 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 35 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 61 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 156 people were 80+.

95.4% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 death is pending.

87.8% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.2% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 9365

213

73

41 603

21

3

12 95

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 569

1369

467

55

498

162

471

1 16

152

58

7

49

19

33

0 6

33

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1369

102

193

248

10

95

51

15 239

13

34

31

0

12

1

0 6

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 482

330

32

68

45

27

13

1 38

19

1

3

8

0

3

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1973

185

38

80

166 16

6

0

0

0 20

0

0

1

3 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 159

34

124

16

4 15

0

9

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6042

169

408

253

21

223 320

20

39

26

1

15 56

1

3

3

0

3 TOTAL 23,525 1,575 239

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.