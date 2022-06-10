IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and continuing until Sunday 5:00 p.m., eastbound traffic traveling over the Exit 113 overpass will not be able to turn left onto the I-15 northbound onramp.

Drivers wishing to enter the northbound onramp will need to detour further east before being directed back to the overpass.

Flaggers will be present during the entire period to control traffic while the westbound lane is being paved at the intersection.

Motorists should remember to slow down through the construction zone, watch for signage, and follow the directions of flaggers. After the weekend work is completed traffic will follow a new pattern utilizing the roundabout.

The Idaho Transportation Department has been redesigning the Exit 113 overpass to reduce congestion. The redesign includes two roundabouts which will allow traffic to move more freely through the intersections. You can view more HERE.

The post Weekend traffic pattern change at Idaho Falls Exit 113 appeared first on Local News 8.