Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello Chamber of Commerce annual “Welcome Back Orange and Black” event scheduled Monday has been postponed until 2021, another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, volunteers from the College Neighborhood Association, Gate City Rotary Club, and ISU, will be putting up 250 Gate City Rotary Club Bengal Roar-themed flags along the streets of Pocatello. The effort will begin at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The group will meet at 7th Avenue and Carter to place the flags. The flags will be up for about 24 hours.

They’ll be placed along the main avenues leading to campus, including 7th and 8th Avenues and Carter Street.