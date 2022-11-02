BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot High School welding students joined with apprentices from Premier Technology to build a Retired Flag Deposit Box which will be donated to the American Legion in Blackfoot, Idaho on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The students spent Nov. 1 and 2 learning from apprentices and creating the box.

Premier Technology partnered with Blackfoot High School to highlight the value of apprenticeships in Idaho.

Premier Technology created their first Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program

over three years ago in Machining and quickly added a Welder/Fabricator Program.

Apprentices learn the trade with a combination of on-the-job-training and formal class time at the College of Eastern Idaho.

Training is provided over the course of four years, turning apprentices into skilled fabricators.

There is no cost to the apprentice. All of the fees are paid for with a combination of the Idaho Department of Labor program, Idaho Launch and Premier Technology.

This program gives students professional technical training without incurring the costs usually associated with attending a technical college program.

