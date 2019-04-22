Well-known grizzly spotted in Grand Teton National Park

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – Bear No. 399 became one of the most well-known grizzly bears in Grand Teton National Park after raising three cubs near Jackson Lake Lodge about a decade ago.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that the now 23-year-old sow bruin was spotted Wednesday for the first time this year.

The bear descended with her youngsters from her Teton Wilderness den site. Word of her whereabouts spread quickly, and by midafternoon videos and photos flooded social media celebrating the return of a grizzly bear that has been reliably visible in the park for 12 straight years.

Bear No. 399’s emergence coincided with what park spokeswoman Denise Germann describes as the onset of the ordinary busy season for grizzly viewing in Teton Park.