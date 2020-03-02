Local News

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Caribou County Sheriff Kelly Wells has announced he will seek re-election to his second term.

Wells said he hopes to continue to build on the accomplishments of his first term. He said his office has increased jail revenue to just under $1 million annually. He wrote a grant that moved Caribou and several other rural agencies to implement Text 911, and helped implement Computer Automated Dispatch programs to several counties in southeast Idaho.

In Caribou County, Wells said he implemented new patrols focusing on school safety and business checks aimed fighting vandalism and theft.

“I have an amazing team at the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office that see the vision of the platform on which I ran last term and will run on this term, ” said Wells.