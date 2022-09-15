SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has implemented an emergency road closure (#04-13-22-510) to protect a Chinook salmon redd where the road crosses Camas Creek.

The Chinook Salmon that occur on the Salmon-Challis National Forest make an incredible journey to complete their life cycle. Each year, adult Chinook Salmon from the Pacific Ocean swim hundreds of miles to streams on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. After arriving in these streams in the summer and early fall, the fish construct a nest in the stream gravel which is called a redd. The fish deposit their eggs in the redd and the eggs incubate for several months and then hatch in the spring. The newly hatched fish spend some time in the stream and then migrate to the Pacific Ocean where they grow to adults. After reaching adulthood, the process starts over with the fish swimming back to streams on the Forest to reproduce.

Over the last several decades, Chinook Salmon numbers in Idaho have declined dramatically. Subsequently, there is a need to ensure that each Chinook Salmon redd is protected from disturbances that could kill the eggs. Earlier this month, a Chinook Salmon redd was detected in a Camas Creek where the West Fork of Camas Creek Road crosses the Camas Creek. Therefore, the Forest is temporarily closing the West Fork of Camas Creek Road (Forest Road #259) to protect the Chinook Salmon eggs that are in the redd.

It is expected that the road will reopen next summer.

Described Roads: The portion of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #259 West Fork of Camas Creek Road from its intersection with NFSR #258 Camas Creek Road to its west terminus.

Note: The following National Forest System Roads (NFSR) and Trails (NFST) are open:

NFST #4128 West Fork of Camas Creek Trail

NFST #6044 Middle Fork River Trail

This Order will be in effect from September 15, 2022 and shall remain in effect until December 31, 2022.

