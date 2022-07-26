POCATELLO, Idaho (Caribou-Targhee National Forest Media Release) – Westside Ranger District will be installing two trail bridges and two culverts on the non-motorized West Fork Mink Creek Trail (059) beginning August 1. The trail will be closed while heavy equipment moves large pieces of lumber and bridge components to the site.

Trail Closed will be closed August 1 – August 5.

Westside District Ranger, Kim Obele shared, “I am excited we can finally implement this project, despite the challenges of the past few years, and improve the recreational experience as well as the water resources of the area.”

Once completed, trail improvements will not only provide a safer trail experience, but also an increase benefit in water quality for West Fork Mink Creek and downstream watersheds. Habitat for the Bonneville Cutthroat Trout will also be improved.

This project was made possible from funding provided by Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR), Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).

For more information, please contact the Westside Ranger District at 208-236-7500.

