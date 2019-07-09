West Virginia woman gets 15 years for stabbing husband with dagger during foreplay: report

A West Virginia woman confessed Monday to accidentally killing her husband with a dagger during foreplay, according to a report.

Jennifer Lynn Via, 49, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of Thomas Via, who was fatally stabbed with a 14-inch decorative dagger while the two were roughhousing as a part of sexual foreplay, the Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported.

Via was initially charged with first-degree murder after telling authorities a range of inconsistent stories, including one in which her husband slipped on water and fell into the dagger.

Defense attorney Kerry Nessel said the couple had watched “Kung Fu movies” and it led to foreplay that involved getting violent and playing with weapons.

Via’s sentence may be reduced at a hearing next month, the Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.