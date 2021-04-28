WEST YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) – The Jackson Hole Airport may see a little competition this summer from the West Yellowstone Airport.

A new United Express flight was announced Tuesday between West Yellowstone and Denver.

It is the first new connection announced by the small airport in more than 40 years.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The flights will start the first part of June and go through the end of September.

The post West Yellowstone new flight added appeared first on Local News 8.