IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With more people at home, you may have racked up some cans, bottles or boxes.

Idaho Falls has many bins around the city where you can drop off items. The city of Idaho Falls provides 13 collection bins at various locations throughout the city.

The city bins accept glass, cardboard, and aluminum. Glass items, like bottles of all sizes and colors, food containers and even plate glass windows are accepted. But mirrors, ceramics, porcelain, and light bulbs are not accepted at glass recycling bins.

Western Recycling offers curbside recycling for $10 a month for residential customers and $17 for commercial businesses. The bins and billing are managed by Western Recycling.

“A lot of it needs to be separated,” Western Recycling’s Dawn Beaty said. “So paper would go with paper. Plastic, cardboard, newspaper and aluminum all are separated.”

“So, yeah, if you’re interested in recycling it’s not that hard. It’s really easy. Just rinse all the food particles off and collect it.”