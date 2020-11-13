Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is preparing to enact annual winter closures on several roads in the Pocatello area.

Beginning Sunday, November 15, at midnight, several Westside Ranger District roads will be closed to motorized vehicles.

The closures include:

• East Fork of Mink Creek (FR001) | Lower E. Mink Creek and Upper Scout Mt. Road Gate

• South Fork of Mink Creek (FR 163) | South Fork of Mink Creek Gate, Box Canyon Gate, Scout Mountain Top Road Gate

• Pebble Creek (FR 036) | Pebble Basin Road Gate

• Inman (FR 013) | Inman Pass and North Pebble Road Gates

• Elk Meadows Loop (FR 006) | Elk Meadows Loop Gate at the end of the road

• Toponce (FR 375 and FR 018) | Lower Inman Road and Toponce Gates

“These annual closures help us protect resources and roads as constantly changing weather conditions increase erosion concerns,” said Sheila Larsen, recreation management specialist.

Larsen said people are still welcome into the areas, but they may have to change the way they get around.

“We typically open areas back up around May 15 depending on snowpack,” said Larsen.