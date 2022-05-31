BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The nation is still reeling from the shooting in Texas, as gun reform and school safety are called into question.

Local District 93 safe school director Gorden Howard says a tragedy like this concerns parents and educators everywhere.

“We get calls from parents any time something like this happens and for good reason. I understand totally why. They’re a lot of times are not aware what we’re doing in the district,” Howard said.

Howard has worked in education for more than 20 years.

He says in the last six years alone, people’s perception of school safety has dramatically changed.

“There is that thought process. It will never happen here. Well, we’ve had two incidences and really in the last year, you know, so to say something like that won’t happen here is not true. But I think what I’ve seen that mindset change is not only from parents but teachers is we appreciate you’re taking these steps to keep our kids safe and our teachers safe,” Howard said.

Most schools in D93 now have limited access control, time locks and triple authentification entryways.

But Howard says it would put his mind at ease if the state put more emphasis on safety.

“I’d love to see us to be able to have more SRO’s in our schools or elementary schools. We don’t have a station there, even if we didn’t have one in every elementary school, if we had more than we can put out there. I would love to see the state put a little more funding into that,” Howard said.

District 93 plans to make remaining safety changes in time for school in September.

