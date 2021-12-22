POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – With Christmas in just a few days, many of us are getting ready to travel and see family.

With that, comes concerns about COVID-19, and whether we should be tested before and after we see family.

Many tourist destinations are also requiring certain COVID-19 tests before you reach your destination.

We talked to Pocatello pharmacist Lorri Shaver who told us it’s important to do your research before you decide which test to get.

“We’ve had a hard time getting tests,” Shaver said. “We do have some PCR tests that you collect the sample yourself. There’s overnight shipping included. It goes to a lab. They email you the results quickly, so that’s a PCR test, so that detects the viral load like how much RNA is being exhibited by the virus itself. So that’s the gold standard test. Then the other thing that is available are the rapid tests, and rapid tests just look at the viral proteins. They are going to show a negative result unless you have been exposed, you’re symptomatic and it’s been within three to five days of you being symptomatic.”

It is also important to check with your testing site to make sure it will be open when you need the tests.

Many sites have limited hours during the holiday week.

The post What kind of COVID-19 test should you get? appeared first on Local News 8.