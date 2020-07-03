Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The 4th of July marks one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters nationwide. Pets frazzled by fireworks will often panic, and make a run for it.

If you cross paths with a stray this weekend, be aware that you cannot take them to just any animal shelter. Lost pet cases are handled by county authorities. So, step one is to call dispatch in your area. Once you’ve reached dispatch through their non-emergency line, they will send officers to help.

Animal service officers also offer a number precautionary steps for concerned pet owners. “If you know that your pet is scared of fireworks just be respectful of them and stay home,” Officer Contreras said. “Don’t take them out around the river, don’t put them in situations that they’re going to run off or panic or cause any issues.”

Most shelters also offer pet microchipping for about twenty dollars. Microchipped pets can be scanned, identified and returned to their owners even if they don’t happen to be wearing a collar or tags.