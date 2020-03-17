IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Unemployment benefits can help make the transition back to the job market a less stressful process, but there are certain requirements to qualify for them.

“Unemployment you have to have wages that you’ve worked. It’s like an insurance policy that an employer pays on your behalf,” said Idaho Department of Labor supervisor, Windy Keele.

An unemployment claim can only be filed through a portal online, where specific information is required. The state also has specific requirements to be eligible that can be found on Idaho Department of Labor’s website.

“You can find and get a projection, which will tell you what your benefit amount maybe if you end up needing help with,” Keele said.

It’s recommended you apply for benefits during the week you are seeking payment, your hours are reduced or you are laid off.

For help with the sign up process, finding a new job, or information about other services like food stamps, visit the Idaho Department of Labor.

“People usually don’t come here during the best of times, and so, you know, we’re here to support people help them to figure out what do I do now, where do I go, and how do I find a job,” Keele said.

Governor Brad Little says they’re aware that restaurant workers are some of the most affected.

“But specifically for displaced restaurant workers, there’s no program set up now, but we didn’t have any until three days ago. So the fact that the government addressed it in three days is rather miraculous,” Little said.

The Idaho Department of Labor can help you find employment in other businesses that are still thriving.

“There’s gonna be other areas that are going to be busier because maybe the restaurants are slower but people stocking shelves are definitely needed right now,” Keele said.

For more information on unemployment benefits click here.